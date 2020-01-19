Packers announce inactive players for NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers have announced who will be inactive during Sunday's match-up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game.

JK Scott, who was added to the Packers injury list because of an illness, will punt during Sunday's game.

However, Fullback Danny Vitale, who was also added to the list due to an illness, won't be playing.

Vitale is joined on the list by WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, S Raven Greene, CB Ka'dar Hollman, T/G Alex Light, and T John Leglue.

Greene was added tot he 53-man roster off IR Friday.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without the following:

QB C.J. Beathard

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

CB Dontae Johnson

TE Daniel Helm

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

WR Jordan Matthews

DL Kevin Givens