Packers and veterans meet in Huddle for Heroes

Idols on the Green Bay Packers got to hang out with real heroes Tuesday afternoon.

(WBAY photo)

As part of the Packers organization's "Salute to Service" efforts this monh, the team welcomed dozens of military veterans to "The Turn" at Titletown.

Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari were just some of the players on hand for this first "Huddle with Heroes."

"They get to choose which games they want to play, whether it's golf or football or baseball. Either way, it's just a fun way for our players and the veterans just have a good afternoon of camaraderie," Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach specialist, said.

The event was followed by taking the veterans on a tour of Lambeau Field.

