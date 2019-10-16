Packers add veteran WR Ryan Grant, designate Sternberger

The Green Bay Packers are on a shortened schedule this week after Monday night’s 23-22 win against the Detroit Lions.

That meant no Wednesday practice, instead Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur let his team rest and recover in preparation for the Oakland Raiders coming to Lambeau Field this Sunday.

After six weeks the Packers are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NFC North.

“To be 5-1 and 3-0 in the division is a fantastic start and now we just have to build on it and continue the momentum from the first six weeks,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday. “I did saw at the end of last season that I didn't think a rebuild was necessary, I just felt like a reload.”

Green Bay will host their fifth home game in the last six contests. The 3-2 Raiders have won two straight games and are coming off their bye week.

“You look at the last two games specifically. They beat Indy at Indy. That is always a difficult place to play. And then they beat Chicago in London. I think they have a really quality football team,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think they have a lot of talented players. They have really quality coaching. They are coming off a bye. Our guys will have to get mentally and physically ready to go.”

NO UPDATE ON DAVANTE

LaFleur was asked about the status of star receiver Davante Adams on Wednesday afternoon. The Packers head coach said there is no update on Adams’ turf toe injury.

The Packers receiver has missed the past two games due to the injury. In Adams’ absence, Rodgers has thrown to nine different targets in each of the past two games.

Undrafted receiver Allen Lazard led the Packers with four receptions and 65 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Lions on Monday night.

ROSTER MOVES

The Packers announced a number of rosters moves on Monday. The team signed veteran receiver Ryan Grant. Grant, not to be confused with former Packers running back Ryan Grant, is in his sixth year in the NFL. Grant spent two games this season with the Raiders before being released.

He previously was with the Indianapolis Colts (2018) and the Washington Redskins (2014-17). He has played in 80 games and his 123 career receptions for 1,333 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant will wear the no. 11 for the Packers. With the signing of Grant, the team released running back Tra Carson. Carson appeared in two games this season and had six carries for 14 yards.

Before the announcement of the addition of Grant, LaFleur was asked if the team needed to add another receiver.

“I think [Packers General Manager] Brian (Gutekunst) is doing everything in his power. I don’t think there’s any stone that’s unturned,” LaFleur said.

Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger has been designated for return from the injured reserve as of Monday, according to the NFL Transaction Wire. Sternberger injured his ankle during training camp. He will now have two weeks to practice before he can join the active roster.

The Packers have one remaining player available to designate for return off of IR. The team also added Missouri alum running back Damarea Crockett and cornerback Tremon Smith to their practice squad.

Smith, who was released last Monday, rejoins the team. The Packers released tight end Ethan Wolf to make room for the additions on the practice squad.

GAME TIME

The Packers will host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at noon and will be televised on CBS.

