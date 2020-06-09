Packers, Red Cross to host weekly blood drive in June

You'll be able to donate blood every Friday this month at Lambeau Field.

Even though Lambeau Field is closed to the public, donors will be able to donate at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village as long as they set up an appointment ahead of time.

Walk-in donors won't be allowed in order to follow safety procedures due to the pandemic.

All donors are also required to wear a face mask.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. each Friday.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment, or you can do so by calling 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED-CROSS).