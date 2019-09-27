Packers RB Jamaal Williams doing well after scary hit

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams says he is doing well after taking a hit that knocked him out of Thursday night's game.

Williams took to Instagram Friday to say that he appreciates everyone checking in on him. "I'm Gucci. Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team," Williams writes.

Williams was taken off the field in a stretcher after taking a hard hit from the Eagles' Derek Barnett in the Packers 37-24 loss Thursday night.

Barnett was served with an unnecessary roughness penalty that cost his team 15 yards.

NFL.com is reporting the league will not suspend Barnett for the hit. It will be reviewed for a possible fine.

Jamaal Williams also gave his well-wishes to Eagles CB Avonte Maddox who was taken off the field in a stretcher after a collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo.

"Prayers for Avonte Maddox. Keep your head up cuddy, Wish nothing but blessings and a speedy recovery for your bro, gonna be back on the field making plays soon," Williams writes.

Maddox tweeted, "Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good."