Packers, Murphy donating total $500,000 to social justice causes

The Green Bay Packers are making a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin groups supporting racial equality and social justice. And Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says he and his wife are matching that with a separate donation.

Murphy announced the organization is working with players to arrange the team's donations and details will be announced at a later date. (CLICK HERE to read Murphy's complete statement at Packers.com.)

Thursday morning, the Packers posted a video on its social media accounts featuring head coach Matt LaFleur and many players saying they're united against racism, oppression, injustice, police brutality and a broken system, and "It's time for change" after the death of George Floyd in policy custody in Minneapolis.