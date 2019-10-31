Packers Hall of Fame to welcome vaunted cornerback team of Harris and Woodson

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will welcome "dangerous cornerback duo" Al Harris and Charles Woodson to the prestigious institution in 2020.

Harris and Woodson will be inducted into the hall during the 50th Packers Hall of Fame Banquet. The ceremony will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium Sunday, April 18, 2020.

Harris joined the Packers in 2003 and played eight seasons in Green Bay. He racked up 14 interceptions. He was nominated to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2007 and 2008.

"Known as an intense man-to-man specialist, Harris earned a reputation for shutting down opposing team’s top wideouts with his physical play at the line of scrimmage," reads a statement from the Packers.

Harris finished his career in Miami and St. Louis, but retired as a Green Bay Packer in 2013.

Charles Woodson joined the Packers as a free agent in 2006. During his seven-year career with the Packers, he racked up 38 interceptions and 115 passes defensed.

Woodson was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls.

"In 2009, arguably his finest season as a pro, he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. His nine interceptions that year are tied for the second most in a season in Packers history," reads a statement from the Packers.

Woodson played his last three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2015.

The Packers say they will release details about ceremony tickets in the near future.