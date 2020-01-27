Packers Hackers: NFL team Twitter account hacked

The official Twitter account of the Green Bay Packers was hacked Monday.

The account's profile photo was removed, and a tweet from the alleged hackers was sent out, and claimed responsibility.

The message read:

"Hi, we're Back (OurMine).

We are here to show people that everything is hackable.

to improve your accounts security

Contact us:contact@ourmine.org

For security services visit: ourmine.org

Follow

@OurM1ne

for news

Let's Get #OurMineBack Trending on twitter"

Other NFL team accounts were also impacted by the hackers, including the Bears, Chiefs, and the NFL twitter accounts.

The Packers have not yet commented on the incident.

WBAY will provide more details as they become available.