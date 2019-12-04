Packers Foundation donates record $1 million to charities

The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced a record $1 million in total grant money will be awarded to 192 organizations this year.

The civic and charitable organizations are headquartered around the state. This year, the grants focused on groups in health and wellness, domestic violence, and animal welfare.

Foundation officials say the amount they're able to give back to communities has grown substantially since 1986.

"The first year the foundation did a grant disbursement, we gave out $45,000 to eight organizations, so we're pretty pleased that we're at 192 and a million dollars this year," Packers Foundation Chair Tom Cardella said.

The grants are funded by profits from the Packers organization.