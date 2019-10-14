Packers Fan Hall of Famer tailgates at Lambeau Field

It was an exciting night for Green Bay Packers fans Monday, especially for a Packers Fan Hall of Famer!

Amy Nelson is the most recent person to be inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Monday night, she was at the Packers-Lions game thanks to part of the prize she won for being inducted. It was her first game at Lambeau Field.

She celebrated outside the stadium with her family ... and cake!

"We did the nomination in November, and it wasn't until February when we found the results after all the voting which we did here at Lambeau, which was very exciting, and we had a nice group assembled for that party, as well. So today's game is kind of the exclamation point on Amy's fanhood here with the Packers," Andy Nelson, Amy's brother, said.

From all of us at WBAY, congratulations, Amy!

