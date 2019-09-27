Packers-Eagles fan brawl among incidents at Lambeau Field Thursday

Video of a brawl between a Green Bay Packers fan and a Philadelphia Eagles fan is making the rounds on social media.

The video was tweeted by @NFL_Memes and posted on various websites. It shows a struggle between a gentleman in an Aaron Rodgers jersey and a gentleman in a Carson Wentz jersey. Police intervened and both gentlemen were placed in handcuffs.

CLICK HERE to watch the video. Caution: It contains plenty of bad language and bad behavior.

It was a busy Thursday night for police at Lambeau Field. They ejected 29 people for "various misconduct violations."

Eight people were arrested.

Two people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Green Bay Metro Fire responded to 17 EMS incidents.