Packers DT Kenny Clark hosts Howe students for zoo day

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark and students from Howe Elementary School learned a lot about wildlife at the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park.

WBAY Photo

Clark partnered with the zoo to host third grade students for fun and educational activities.

The kids got up close and personal with snakes and other animals.

Clark says he had a difficult childhood, and it is important for him to be a role model for kids. He wants to show them it is possible to accomplish their dreams.

"Life isn't always easy, you know. I like motivating people, showing them anything can happen. Put your mind to it. Stay hard. Working hard in school. Do what you're supposed to do. Listen to your parents. Listen to older people ahead of you and be confident," says Clark.

The kids also participated in slack lines, juggling, and a minefield.