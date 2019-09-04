Packers Coach LaFleur is new face of Cellcom

Challenge accepted. Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is the new face of Cellcom commercials.

The first two commercials will debut during LaFleur's debut as head coach--the Sept. 5 season opener between the Packers and the Chicago Bears.

Cellcom is a regional wireless carrier with service in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company's connection with the Packers dates back to the Mike Holmgren days.

Holmgren represented the company from 1996-1999. Ron Wolf took over in 2000. Mike Sherman did the commercials from 2002-2005.

Mike McCarthy started as spokesman in 2011 and made "Challenge!" a local catchphrase.

CLICK HERE to watch LaFleur's first commercial.