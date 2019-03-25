Packers-Bears to open NFL's 100th season

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will continue the oldest rivalry in the NFL by opening the league's 100th season.

The NFL announced Monday that the Packers will play at Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game airs at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

It will be the 199th meeting of the Packers and Bears. (That includes regular season and post season.)

"I think it's obviously good for the league, you know. You've got traditional rivals -- the longest rivalry in the NFL -- and so we're excited about it," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

Murphy told us Packers fans can expect events in Chicago leading up to the kick-off game.

It will be a rematch from the 2018 Sunday night game in which the Packers stunned the Bears with an epic comeback win led by injured QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers, who are coming off a losing season (6-9-1), have a new head coach and several new faces from free agency moves.

The Bears won the NFC North with a 12-4 record. They were knocked out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles.