Packers, Bears fans watch game together at Green Bay bar and grill

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears rivalry heats up at one unique sports bar and grill in Green Bay.

R & D's House Divided Bar and Grill caters to Thursday night's match-up by giving fans of both teams a place to watch the game together.

The name of the business is a reality for many of the people inside.

"Me and my wife we are a house divided also," said Antoine McQueen, a Chicago Bears fan. "I'm a diehard Bears fan, and as you can see, she's a diehard Packers fan, and we thought this would be the right place to come: a house divided."

Just like the fans at R & D's House Divided cheer for different teams, they have different reasons for watching the first football game of the season there, too.

"It's our regular hangout, and we love the Packers," said Katie Freund, a Green Bay Packers fan. "We love the atmosphere here, and we love the food."

"I heard good things about it, and I wanted to be around others Bears fans," said Brian Loyn, a Chicago Bears fan. "Packers fans, eh, whatever."

It is an even mix of orange and blue with green and gold.

"We just talk stuff, send each other memes, and just you know have fun," said McQueen.

Fans of both teams tell Action 2 News it is important to not take the competition between them too seriously.

"Right now, the Packers having a new team and stuff, I just think it's going to be fun to see what the Packers are going to be about this year," said Freund.

"Hopefully, it's a really close game so it's exciting, but I'm not opposed to having a landslide where my Bears win," said Loyn.