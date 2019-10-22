Packers' Bakhtiari serves soup at homeless shelter

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiairi has teamed up with Campbell's to fight hunger.

Bakhtiari and his mother, Debbie, joined the Green Bay West High School football team in serving soup and helping with meal preparation at New Community Shelter in Green Bay.

The Bakhtiaris and Campbell's Chunky Soups also presented more than 10,000 bowls of soup to the shelter.

"The care level, the personal level, the one-on-one level just means a lot more to me. The fact that they were able to donate 10,000 bowls of soup just kind of speaks to the character and the brand," Bakhtiari said. "To come on my off time to help serve food, just being around a lot of people, that's how I grew up. It's easy, and it's always nice. And it's really what my mom has taught all of us kids growing up: When you can give back, you should."