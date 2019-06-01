Packers Adams, Martinez host Green and Gold Charity Softball Game

Packers players took the game off the gridiron and on to the diamond on Saturday.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker Blake Martinez hosted the annual Green and Gold Charity Softball Game at Fox Cities Stadium

Adams played for the offense, raising money for Feeding America, and Martinez played for the defense, raising money for the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

“My best friend passed away from bone marrow cancer, so kinda just doing anyway to help out kids so they don't have to go through that, and be able to live their life,” said Martinez.

The softball game has a relaxed atmosphere and that's what players and fans like about it.

“You get more of an up-close feel, not far away like Lambeau, it's fun,” said Hailey Welty who went to the game with her family from Quincy, Illinois.

“It's really funny to watch because, they're so good at football but not very good at softball,” said Eli Casey from Iowa.

To start the game, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave the first pitch, bum Achilles and all; and a fan favorite, Quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepped up to bat.

Some brought their favorite packers gear hoping to get it signed.

“It's a lot of fun for me coming out here in between innings and talking to the fans, signing stuff and just interacting; having them get to know me a little bit, and visa versa so I have fun with it,” said Adams.

Many may remember last year’s game, when Clay Matthews got hit in the face by a line-drive ball at the pitcher’s mound.

This year, organizers put up a net to prevent any injury.

The offense took home the bragging rights winning the game 16-8.