Packers 2020 Free Agent Tracker

NFL Free Agency has started and the Green Bay Packers' roster will have a different look under General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Below are a list of the Packers unrestricted free agents and a list of the players the team has signed.
Unrestricted free agents are players with expired contracts that have completed four or more accrued seasons of service. They are free to sign with any franchise.
Packers Unrestricted Free Agents
LB Blake Martinez - Signed w/ NY Giants
TE Jimmy Graham - Signed w/ Chicago Bears
RT Bryan Bulaga
CB Tramon Williams
RT Jared Veldheer
WR Geronimo Allison
TE Marcedes Lewis
T Jason Spriggs
WR Ryan Grant
OLB Kyler Fackrell
ILB B.J. Goodson
SS Ibraheim Campbell
RB Tyler Ervin
FB Malcolm Johnson
FS Will Redmond
G John Leglue
PACKERS SIGNED
LB Christian Kirksey - 2 years, $13M Deal
RT Ricky Wagner - 2 years, $11M Deal
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
WR Allen Lazard
WR Jake Kumerow
DL Tyler Lancaster
CB Chandon Sullivan
TE Robert Tonyan