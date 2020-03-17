Packers 2020 Free Agent Tracker

NFL Free Agency has started and the Green Bay Packers' roster will have a different look under General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Below are a list of the Packers unrestricted free agents and a list of the players the team has signed.

Unrestricted free agents are players with expired contracts that have completed four or more accrued seasons of service. They are free to sign with any franchise.



Packers Unrestricted Free Agents

LB Blake Martinez - Signed w/ NY Giants

TE Jimmy Graham - Signed w/ Chicago Bears

RT Bryan Bulaga

CB Tramon Williams

RT Jared Veldheer

WR Geronimo Allison

TE Marcedes Lewis

T Jason Spriggs

WR Ryan Grant

OLB Kyler Fackrell

ILB B.J. Goodson

SS Ibraheim Campbell

RB Tyler Ervin

FB Malcolm Johnson

FS Will Redmond

G John Leglue





PACKERS SIGNED

LB Christian Kirksey - 2 years, $13M Deal

RT Ricky Wagner - 2 years, $11M Deal

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

WR Allen Lazard

WR Jake Kumerow

DL Tyler Lancaster

CB Chandon Sullivan

TE Robert Tonyan