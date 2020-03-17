Packers 2020 Free Agent Tracker

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, right, pushes San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw away during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 1:51 PM, Mar 17, 2020

NFL Free Agency has started and the Green Bay Packers' roster will have a different look under General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Below are a list of the Packers unrestricted free agents and a list of the players the team has signed.

Unrestricted free agents are players with expired contracts that have completed four or more accrued seasons of service. They are free to sign with any franchise.


Packers Unrestricted Free Agents
LB Blake Martinez - Signed w/ NY Giants
TE Jimmy Graham - Signed w/ Chicago Bears
RT Bryan Bulaga
CB Tramon Williams
RT Jared Veldheer
WR Geronimo Allison
TE Marcedes Lewis
T Jason Spriggs
WR Ryan Grant
OLB Kyler Fackrell
ILB B.J. Goodson
SS Ibraheim Campbell
RB Tyler Ervin
FB Malcolm Johnson
FS Will Redmond
G John Leglue


PACKERS SIGNED
LB Christian Kirksey - 2 years, $13M Deal

RT Ricky Wagner - 2 years, $11M Deal

Exclusive Rights Free Agents
WR Allen Lazard
WR Jake Kumerow
DL Tyler Lancaster
CB Chandon Sullivan
TE Robert Tonyan

 