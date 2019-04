The Green Bay Packers have announced the team's opponents for the 2019 preseason.

For the third year in a row, the Packers will open the preseason at Lambeau Field.

All of the team's preseason opponents are AFC teams.

Specific dates and times are to be announced.

August 8-12: Houston Texans at Lambeau Field

August 15-19 at Baltimore Ravens

August 22-25 vs. Oakland Raiders (location TBD)

August 29: Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field