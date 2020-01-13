Packer fan events continue ahead of NFC Championship game

Multiple events will be held again this week for fans as the the Green Bay Packers prepare for the NFC Championship game.

On Monday, events started with Monday Madness, where fans can send mail to the team through the "Letters to Lambeau program. Some of the letters or drawings sent in may be featured on packers.com.

In addition, another Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes began again, where fans can sign up daily to win prizes such as jerseys, Packers Pro Shop gift cards, gear, and other items.

On Tuesday, fans will be able to enter to win tickets to Sunday's game through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest, which officials say will be run through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account. Anyone interested in entering the contest should keep an eye on the Twitter account @PackEverywhere Tuesday morning for an official contest link.

Wednesday's activities include Win It Wednesday, where you can win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through the @PackEverywhere Twitter account. There will also be chances to win additional Pro Shop gear, gift cards, and a football signed by head coach Matt LaFleur. Those chances will be posted on all of the Packers' social media outlets.

The Packer Pro Shop will celebrate Thankful Thursday, where fans will be offered a free can cooler in-store and online, while supplies last.

On Green and Gold Friday, fans will also be able to receive a free small coffee from CITGO by downloading the Club CITGO app, and can also receive a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of any entree at participating Wisconsin Qdoba locations - but with a catch! Those fans will need to be wearing green and gold, or Packers gear, to be eligible. Fans who visit Steinhafels furniture stores in Wisconsin will also offer special discounts and chances tow in Packers prizes to fans wearing green and gold.

Any fans who are traveling to San Francisco are invited to attend a Packers Everywhere pep rally at 6 p.m. PST at The Patio in Palo Alto, California.

The pep rally is expected to feature Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and Wayne Larrivee.

Fans will also have a chance in San Francisco to win giveaway items, and also take photos with Packers alumni Lynn Dickey and James Lofton.

