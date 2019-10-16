Packer Fastener honored for hiring employees with disabilities

A Green Bay company was honored Wednesday for its efforts in recruiting and hiring people with disabilities.

Packer Fastener in Green Bay is presented with a state Department of Workforce Development "Exemplary Employer Award" (WBAY photo)

"These guys to impeccable work every day. We'd be lost without them here," Packer Fastener's Jon Ledvina said.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development presented an "Exemplary Employer Award" to Packer Fastener at its location on Lombardi Ave.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said the award is well-deserved.

"One of the reasons is, they've been able to do it in a high quantity of folks, at four, five, six folks working here. So, been able to incorporate those workers here to do everyday jobs. They are not creating jobs out of thin air to employ these folks; they are jobs that need to get done. These folks, a lot of them are working full-time and we can help folks become economically independent," Frostman said.

Packer Fastener says many of its applicants come through the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and through Project SEARCH, which teaches skills to people with disabilities and connects them with jobs in their community.

Packer Fastener hopes its success with the program encourages more businesses to adopt it.

"If there's any possibility for a challenge, I'd like to challenge other businesses not only in our state, in Green Bay and our country as well to try opening up their doors to more all inclusive opportunities for employment," Ledvina said.

Gov. Tony Evers declared October as Disability Employment Awareness Month.