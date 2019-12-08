Pac-12 champion Oregon faces Wisconsin in 106th Rose Bowl

No. 7 Oregon will face No. 11 Wisconsin in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl.

The Ducks and Badgers are regular New Year’s Day visitors to Pasadena.

Wisconsin is in the Rose Bowl for the fourth time in 10 seasons, albeit the first in seven years, while Oregon has earned its fourth berth in 11 seasons.

This game also is a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl. Oregon beat Wisconsin 45-38 in one of the highest-scoring editions of the Granddaddy of Them All.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/8/2019 2:48:12 PM (GMT -6:00)