PPE Drive collects supplies for local first responders, healthcare workers

The Brown County Health Department is working with Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) to support healthcare workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

"Our hospital workers, doctors, nurses, cops, firefighters, our first responders," said Gallagher.

A Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Drive started on Tuesday to collect critical supplies those workers need.

"As we work to get our share of supplies from the federal government and the state government, we're also discovering that there's a lot of people right here in Northeast Wisconsin that have businesses with extra supplies on hand," said Gallagher.

Accepted donations include unused medical gloves, isolation gowns, and various grades of masks (N95, P95, N100, P100, and HEPA). All items must be unused and in their original packaging.

As donations come in, Brown County health officials take the lead in distributing them where they are needed in local communities.

"The individuals that will be donning the PPE will primarily go to the first responders and healthcare systems," said Ted Shove, the COVID-19 Public Information Officers for the Brown County Health Department. "But really the benefit goes to those groups as well as the patients coming in that may or may not be affected by COVID-19."

People interested in donating should reach out to Congressman Gallagher's office first by calling (920)301-4500 or sending an email to WI08donations@gmail.com. Organizers will then provide information about where and when to drop-off the donation.

"There are some people that say, 'Oh, I only have one box of gloves. What difference could that make?' Well, it could potentially make a huge difference if the worst-case scenario plays out and our hospitals really get tested," said Gallagher. "So, there's no donation too small."

The PPE Drive will run as long as it is needed.