POWER OUTAGES: The Numbers

Crews have been working around the clock to completely rebuild portions of their system that were wiped out by the severe storms.

At one point in time, more than 200,000 residents were without power. Approximately 96,000 WPS and 51,000 We Energies customers have been restored since Friday.

Currently, approximately 80,000 WPS and 49,000 We Energies customers are still without power. This totals to be around 129,000 people still in the dark.

We are told that these storms have caused some the worst damage to the energy company’s networks in the past 20 years. Not only was Wisconsin badly impacted; Michigan had knocked out power to more than half a million people this weekend.

Because of the widespread damage, there is anticipation that some may continue to go without power for multiple more days.

We will continue to check in with We Energies and WPS and are hoping to get more information as to when power will be restored.

