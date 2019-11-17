POLICE: 'non-credible' threat made to Valders schools, added security Monday as classes resume

Classes will resume Monday with added security in Valders after officials were made aware of a possible social media threat this weekend.

In a message sent to parents, Valders School Superintendent Debra Hunt said a middle school student received a Snapchat message that ‘threatened violence involving the middle/high school with no date or time being mentioned.’

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they take every threat seriously and are continuing to investigate along with the FBI. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote, ‘at this time the threatening comment has been determined to be NOT CREDIBLE.’

Per standard protocol, the sheriff’s office says they will have extra law enforcement officials around the Valders schools on Monday.

No further information is being released at this time.

