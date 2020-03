PG&E pleading guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Calif. wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric said Monday it will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 fire in Northern California that killed 84 people and decimated three towns.

The utility said in a statement it will also admit to a single count of unlawfully starting a fire.

Under a plea agreement with the Butte County district attorney’s office, PG&E will pay the maximum fine of about $4 million.

The company has agreed to fund efforts to restore access to water for the next five years for residents impacted by the loss of a canal destroyed by the fire.

