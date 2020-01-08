P&G, United Way team up to deliver 61,010 diapers to families in need

It's a diaper donation numbering in the tens of thousands!

A truckload of Pampers and other Procter & Gamble diapers is delivered to Brown County agencies to give free diapers to families in need (WBAY photo)

Procter & Gamble teamed up with the Brown County United Way to deliver 61,010 diapers to Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin and other Brown County agencies which provide diapers to families in need.

The United Way and Procter & Gamble announced the donation after learning that Family and Childcare Resources was having to cancel its free diaper distribution events because of funding cuts.

"Diapers are really expensive for families," Family and Childcare Resources Executive Director Paula Breese said, "and so it's really exciting that we can help them out a little bit and other agencies can help them out with that cost."

Health care and parenting websites estimate babies go through 2,200 to 3,100 diapers in their first year.

