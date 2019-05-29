P.F. Chang's looking to hire 145 for Appleton restaurant

P.F. Chang's is opening its first location in Appleton, and the restaurant needs employees.

P.F. Chang 's is looking to hire 145 team members for the restaurant opening at 1190 N Casaloma Dr. in June.

The Asian cuisine chain is holding daily in-person interviews at the Fox River Mall. Applicants should report to the former Crazy 8 store. Interviews are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Applicants do not need an appointment.

CLICK HERE to apply online.

The Appleton P.F. Chang's restaurant is scheduled to open June 24.

P.F. Chang's has about 300 restaurants in 25 countries.