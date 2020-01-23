PBS NewsHour founder, host Jim Lehrer dies at 85

(Gray News) - Jim Lehrer, the co-founder and longtime host of PBS NewsHour, has died at the age of 85.

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour, in a statement. “I’ve looked up to him as the standard for fair, probing and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way.”

Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at home, PBS stated.

Lehrer, born May 19, 1934, served as anchor of the NewsHour for 36 years before retiring in 2011.

Lehrer and Robert MacNeil founded the program in 1975, out of their 1973 coverage of the Senate Watergate Hearings on PBS.

He moderated 12 presidential debates, more than any one in U.S. history, including all of the debates in 1996 and 2000.

