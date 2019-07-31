Owner of Green Bay's Downtown Auto Service retires

It’s the end of an era for Downtown Auto Services in Green Bay. Long-time owner Dave Shaw is retiring this week and is passing the wrench on to a young entrepreneur.

He owned the business for the past 25 years.

“I was blessed with a terrific crew for a number or years, the guys underneath me, they made the business for me, it's pretty simple running a good quality operation when you've got good quality people working for you,” said Shaw.

Shaw said he was given the opportunity years ago to take ownership. As he neared retirement he searched for someone else to pass that on to.

“I know how grateful I was for being given the opportunity I was given, and I kind of searched out and looked for someone, similar as far as someone that would appreciate this opportunity, he's got a terrific family, he's got good values, I feel very comfortable knowing that he will carry on the tradition of downtown auto service,” said Shaw.

Aaron Schmitt started working for Shaw two years ago with the intention of taking over. He plans to keep its values and integrity that Shawn instilled.

“Dave's ethic really hit home for me, he does the right thing because it's the right thing to do, and he really takes care of his customers,” said Schmitt.

Shaw said he will miss it all, especially every single loyal customer.

“That's the other nice thing, is people downtown are just terrific, there's a lot of businesses that we do vehicle repairs for, and it's always a heartfelt, sincere thank you, and it makes you feel good, they bring the company vehicles in, but then pretty soon they're bringing their own personal vehicles in, so you know you've gained their trust,” said Shaw.

