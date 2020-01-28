Own your privacy on National Data Privacy Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jan. 28 is National Data Privacy Day--a good opportunity to make sure your personal information is safe online.
The 2020 theme is "Own Your Privacy."
Cyber security experts say that starts at home.
Here are some guidelines:
--Think before you share. Know what personal information you give out through apps and websites.
--Be careful about what you post on social media. Don't give up personal details that could give hackers clues to your passwords or security questions.
--Think before you click on links in email and text messages. Cyber criminals often employ infected attachments.
--Make sure your anti-virus software and apps are up to date. Those updates include critical security improvements.
--Protect your passwords. Don't use the same password twice or for multiple accounts.
--Use two-step verification for key accounts like email, banking and social media. It adds an additional layer of security.
--Review and update your settings. They may be saving more personal information than you realize.
--Check with the kids and make sure they have safe accounts.
CLICK HERE for more online safety tools and tips.