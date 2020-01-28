Own your privacy on National Data Privacy Day

Jan. 28 is National Data Privacy Day--a good opportunity to make sure your personal information is safe online.

The 2020 theme is "Own Your Privacy."

Cyber security experts say that starts at home.

Here are some guidelines:

--Think before you share. Know what personal information you give out through apps and websites.

--Be careful about what you post on social media. Don't give up personal details that could give hackers clues to your passwords or security questions.

--Think before you click on links in email and text messages. Cyber criminals often employ infected attachments.

--Make sure your anti-virus software and apps are up to date. Those updates include critical security improvements.

--Protect your passwords. Don't use the same password twice or for multiple accounts.

--Use two-step verification for key accounts like email, banking and social media. It adds an additional layer of security.

--Review and update your settings. They may be saving more personal information than you realize.

--Check with the kids and make sure they have safe accounts.

