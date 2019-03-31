Overturned milk truck causes road closure in Menasha

On Saturday morning around 11:32 a.m., Menasha Police were called to the scene of a four vehicles collision.

The accident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Racine Street. Police say a milk tanker truck was struck badly and overturned on its side on the roadway.

Individuals in two of the vehicles were transported to local hospitals and are sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were closed for approximately three hours as crews from the Public Works and Fire Department had to clean liquid spillage.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. We will update you as we know more.

