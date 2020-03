Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 12,000 homes and businesses are without power early in the morning of Tuesday, March 10.

The utility companies website shows the outages in the area of Deckner and North Danz Avenues, on Green Bay's east side.

The outages started just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

The cause of the outages hasn't been determined. WPS reports repair crews have been assigned, but there's no report on when the power might be restored.