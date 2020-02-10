Overnight fire at Grand Chute business

The Grand Chute Fire Department says a machine at a business caught fire late Sunday night.

A caller reported flames and heavy smoke coming from an overhead door on the front of a building on the 500-block of N. Bluemound Dr. just before midnight.

Fire crews from Grand Chute, Appleton and Fox Crossing responded and quickly extinguished the fire on a large CNC machine.

While the fire was contained to the machine, there was smoke damage to most of the building.

Firefighters searched the building but didn't find anyone inside.

No one was hurt fighting the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 3 hours.

What caused the fire is still under investigation, but the fire department does not believe it's suspicious.