Overall schools see positive results on report cards, including GBAPSD

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released school district report cards on Tuesday.

According to the DPI, overall, 87 percent of rated schools met or exceeded expectations, as did 96 percent of the state’s 421 public school districts.

The Green Bay Public School District also met expectations.

School administrators say they haven't seen this significant of an upward trend since the state started doing the report cards for the 2012-2013 school year.

Last year the district had a score of 63 and this year's score is at 66.9, a 3.9 percent increase from last year.

“It's part of a continuous improvement process always reflecting back to move forward,” said Superintendent, Michelle Langenfeld.

She credits the hard work of teachers and community partners for the positive grade.

“We've changed some programming and we work in partnership, both as a team within the district but also bringing in partners from outside the district to ensure every child has the resources and opportunities they need as unique learners.”

Included in this year's report card were high school ACT and ACT Aspire scores.

The inclusion of this data significantly impacted the Green Bay School District's growth score, which can be seen when comparing specific high school report cards.

The growth score measure how rapidly students are gaining knowledge and skills from year to year, focusing on the pace of improvement in students' performance.

For example, last year West High School was failing with an overall score of 50.2 with nothing to show for school growth. This year, West High School meets expectations with an overall score of 63.3 with a growth score added.

“That growth score can really matter for schools, because it counts more towards their overall score if they have more students who are experiencing poverty,” said Laura Pinsonneault, Director of the Office of Educational Accountability for the DPI.

According to the DPI, 59 percent of students in the Green Bay School District are economically disadvantaged, but that doesn't necessarily matter when it comes to the report card.

“The test scores are one piece that says, ‘ok this is where the students are achieving and this is where they're growing’ and so forth; but it's also critically important to look deeper,” said Langenfeld. “There's always much more than just the test score that people see.”

The Luxemburg-Casco School district ranked in the top third of the state, with a score of 89.1 putting them in the ‘significantly exceeds expectations’ category.

“We had a similar report card last year, but we did even better this year,” said Jolene Hussong, principal of Luxumburg-Casco Intermediate School. “I’m extremely proud of my staff and students for the collective work that we’ve done and the results show.”

Hussong credits the district’s consistent instruction and curriculum, as well as continued teacher training to the district’s success; but there are still areas to improve.

“One thing that we’re looking at is our intervention time and thinking about how can we be more deliberate in what we’re doing to help those kids that are struggling or the students on the other end how do we continue to stretch them,” said Hussong.