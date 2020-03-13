Outagamie County suspends non-essential operations

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outagamie County is suspending all non-essential services until at least next Friday, March 20. The county will reassess the closures each week.

Essential services will continue. These include law enforcement, snow removal, public health, emergency management, and the courts.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said the county decided to take action before any cases of the coronavirus are reported in the county.

"We have a responsibility to our employees and to the public to take every necessary precaution to limit the spread of this virus," Nelson said.