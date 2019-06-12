Outagamie County sales tax will go into effect

Outagamie County will have a new half-percent sales tax starting next year.

MGN

The county board voting 32-3 Tuesday night to override a veto by Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Supporters of the tax say it will generate $20 million for debt repayments, property tax relief, and county projects.

But Nelson says it will hurt people on tight budgets and cost them an extra $100 each every year.

At Tuesday night's meeting, Nelson read from what he says are the hundred-plus letters he received from people who didn't want the tax.

Nelson tells Action 2 News, “obviously I’m very disappointed. I made a very clear case of why this county does not need a sales tax and how a sales tax is going to hurt those who can least afford it.”

But others disagree.

Former Outagamie County Board Chairperson Helen Nagler spoke at the hearing, “this has been the most responsible board I have seen. They saw a problem and they thought of a way to fix it in the best way, the least offensive way possible.”

The tax is now set to take effect on January 1st, 2020.

It will be on top of the state's 5% sales tax.