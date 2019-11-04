Outagamie County sales tax sparks discussion during budget vote

Outagamie County voted Monday night to pass next year's budget, but only after over-riding a veto by County Executive Tom Nelson addressing how $20 million in revenue will be spent, coming from the new half percent sales tax.

Nelson's veto specifically targeted $5 million of the sales tax revenue which the county board set aside for capitol improvement projects.

Instead, he says that money should go to local municipalities.

Under Nelson's proposal, half the money collected from the tax would go to communities and school districts, and the rest toward property tax relief.

However Outagamie County Board Chairman Jeff Nooyen says that does nothing to reduce debt.

Right now the county has $55 million in debt and $10 million in interest payments. As a result the county board voted 33-1 to override Nelson's veto.

Back in September the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed paperwork which claims it's not legal for the county to use that revenue on capitol improvement projects.

A similar lawsuit right now is also pending in Brown County over its half-percent sales tax.

"That is exactly what is at stake with the Brown County lawsuit. So even if board members disagree with me. I think at the very least, we should hold off until the Brown County lawsuit is resolved," said Nelson.

Nooyen countered,"In 1998, Governor Doyle, I'm sorry, then Attorney General Doyle said that the counties can use it to, it has to be used for either direct tax levy reduction or to pay for anything the county would ultimately levy for."

The half-percent sales tax is scheduled to begin next year.

