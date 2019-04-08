Outagamie County recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week

Despite the threat of a winter storm coming later this week, road construction season is upon us. This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and construction crews have one message about work zone safety.

The snow is gone, for now, and the orange barrels are starting to pop up on roads and highways across our area. So, as road projects, both big and small are about to get underway this spring, Outagamie County officials are reminding people to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

"When we say we're having a National Work Zone Awareness Week we really want you to be thinking about this every single day. Every single day these guys are out there doing some very important things for the community," says Dean Steingraber, the Outagamie County Highway Commissioner.

Just like the rest of us, the road crew workers have families and friends who all want them to come home safely each and every night.

Matt Wied is one of those workers. He says, "Pretend that you live there, pretend that you work there, pretend that you're driving through your office. This is where we work, people are flying through, we just hope that everyone watches out for us."

Drivers are asked to obey work zone speed limits, slow down when signs tell you to reduce your speed. And, and with moving parts, traffic patterns changing and crews on the roads -- eliminate distractions while driving.

Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt says, "Put down your cell phones, don't be fuddling with the radio, eating, things of that sort. When you see the orange barrels, you see the flashing lights whether it be the construction workers, you see police vehicles, you see fire trucks, tow trucks just try to slow down."

The Sheriff's Office will work closely with road crews to make sure everyone is obeying the laws so both workers and drivers get home safely every night.

