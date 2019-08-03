Outagamie County officials looking for hit-and-run driver

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.

It happened on Grenier Road near Maloney Road in the Town of Freedom about 12 miles north of Appleton.

Officials said a 23-year-old Freedom man was found around 5:45 a.m. with significant injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers believe the man had been there for several hours after getting struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 832-5000 and reference the case 19-034379.

