Outagamie County man dies in Langlade County crash

An Outagamie County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Langlade County Tuesday at noon.

The crash was at Highway 55 and County Highway A in the Town of Langlade, just south of Pickerel.

The coroner pronounced a 55-year-old driver dead at the crash scene.

The other driver was airlifted by helicopter to a Wausau hospital. Deputies don't know his condition.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. No further information about them is available. The sheriff's office will release names after their families are notified.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with reconstructing the crash to help determine how it happened.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office also received help from Pickerel Fire and EMS, the Town of Langlade Fire Department, Antigo EMS, and the Wisconsin DNR.