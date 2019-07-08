Outagamie County lowering speed limit to reduce crashes on busy CE

The Outagamie County Highway Department is lowering the speed limit on County CE in effort to reduce the number of crashes in the area.

The speed limit will go from 55 mph to 45 mph starting .20 miles east of Railroad Street to County HH (DeBruin Road).

It goes into effect on Monday, July 15.

"After numerous engineering speed studies, discussions with local public officials and input during a public comment period, the speed limit is being lowered to increase safety by reducing the number and severity of crashes along this highly traveled highway," reads a statement from the Highway Department.

Message boards reminding drivers about the change will go up on July 8.

The new 45 mph speed limit signs will be installed July 15.