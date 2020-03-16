Outagamie County coronavirus patient in isolation

A patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Outagamie County has been isolated, according to the county's Public Health Division.

On Monday, the county confirmed its first case of the virus known as COVID-19.

The health department is investigating anyone who has been in close contact with the patient. Those people are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days from their exposure.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community," said Outagamie County Health Officer Mary Dorn. “Now is the time to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

On Monday, the state announced 46 active cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin. Winnebago County, Fond du Lac County and Sheboygan County all have confirmed cases.

"Social distancing and hand washing are crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The entire community is urged to support these efforts. Social distancing means avoiding crowds and increasing the space between you and another person, ideally six feet. Do NOT shake hands," reads a statement from the county.

"Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is necessary to keep from overwhelming our health care system and protecting those most at risk of more serious illness. Those most at risk include individuals with chronic health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and/or advanced age."

In response to the spread of the virus, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This order impacts schools, theaters, museums, stadiums, conference rooms, meeting halls, taverns, health and fitness centers, and places of worship.

The governor says critical services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals are exempt from the order.

Evers is recommending that day cares stay open.

"This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority," Gov. Evers tweeted Monday.

The order means restaurants and bars are required to operate at less than 50 percent capacity or have fewer than 50 people.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Madison has moved to a Level 1 response for the first time in response to a health crisis. The Level 1 designation brings all state agencies together in a central location.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.