Outagamie County Executive vetoes sales tax; board expected to override

Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson has vetoed a half-percent county sales tax passed by the county board.

Nelson used his veto pen Thursday during a news conference in Appleton.

On May 28, the Outagamie County Board voted 28-4 to move forward with the tax. Four board members were absent.

The vote indicates there would be enough support to override Nelson's veto.

A countywide sales tax is projected to bring in $20 million in revenue per year. Supporters say that would go towards property tax relief, capital improvement projects and assisting local governments in the county.

It's estimated the average household would pay an extra $109 per year in sales taxes, while property taxes on average would fall by $167.

Nelson said about 35,000 renters in the county and wouldn't benefit from that at all.

