Outagamie County D.A. discusses firefighter shooting investigation Thursday

Thursday afternoon, the public will know more about what happened at the Appleton transit center that took the life of an Appleton firefighter.

The Outagamie County district attorney's office announced a news conference for 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the investigation.

Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard was fatally shot at the Valley Transit Center on May 15 after responding to a call for a person having a medical emergency on a bus arriving from outside the area.

Police said the subject of that medical call, 47-year-old Ruben Houston of Wausau, began walking towards the Appleton Public Library and pulled out a gun. Police and Houston exchanged gunshots.

Lundgaard and Houston were fatally shot. A bystander, a 30-year-old Appleton woman, was wounded and spent time in a hospital.

Two Appleton police officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is routine.

The shooting has been under investigation by the Green Bay Police Department in accordance with state law that officer-involved shootings must be investigated by an outside agency and an agreement between the two cities.

