Outagamie Co. to host school-based mental health consultation pilot program

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed three bills into law Monday while visiting northern Wisconsin, including a school-based mental health consultation pilot program in Outagamie County.

According to Evers' office, the program will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The program is being created to help participating school-based providers in having greater care to students with mental health care needs, and to also provide referral support for students.

Another bill signed into law includes newly issued student identification cards to include the contact information for local and national suicide prevention hotlines.

A third law, which was supported by disability rights advocates and parents, would establish more procedures for when schools restrain a student, or place them in seclusion.

Evers says the new laws were a step forward to ensuring students feel safe and supported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.