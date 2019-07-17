Outagamie County threatens to remove warning sirens in some communities

If you rely on a warning siren to go off during a severe storm, that might not be an option starting next year.

Right now there's a fight in Outagamie County over who will pay to maintain those sirens.

When there's severe weather, warning sirens will continue sounding off in Outagamie County even though the county will transfer ownership of the sirens to individual municipalities starting January 1.

However, some communities including Grand Chute are expressing concerns over the cost of ongoing maintenance.

"I'm not prepared to take the sirens on," said Town Chairman Dave Schowalter during a meeting Tuesday night.

Grand Chute has three sirens, and all three are nearing the end of their 20-year life expectancy.

Replacing each siren will run about $25,000.

That led town officials to vote against accepting ownership.

"I feel that if they're going to shove the sirens on us, they should replace them first, and we'll accept possibility -- accept new ones. That would be up to the board, but that would make me feel a lot better than giving us sirens that are at the end of their life expectancy," said Schowalter.

The vote comes after the towns of Center and Dale also rejected ownership of the sirens.

County Executive Tom Nelson says if ownership isn't accepted by those communities, sirens there will be taken down sometime after the first of the year.

"They have until August 15th. If they want to call us and have another conversation or have an extension, that's a possibility, too."

Nelson says the county will continue to invest in software for the sirens that stay up and more modern methods of providing severe weather alerts.

"We've been encouraging people to get weather radios, apps, and by and large those are the types of communication tools that people have been going toward," he added.

If a community doesn't respond to the request to take ownership, the transfer will be automatic.