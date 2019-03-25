Outagamie County sheriff issues slow no wake order

High water continues to threaten a number of communities.

In Outagamie County it's led the sheriff's department to dispatch their boat patrol on the Wolf River and issue a slow no wake order on all waterways.

On the Wolf River it's hard to find a dry dock right now, especially near Shiocton where water continues to threaten property and just about anything else that's close to the shoreline.

"Usually the water is, like, pretty far back, past where the volleyball court is. I guess this is pretty typical. It's probably the worst it's been in a while they said," said Tabatha Slagle, who lives on the shore of the Wolf River.

At Barker Park, the sheriff's department says water swept away a boat landing pier. which the boat patrol so far has been unable to find.

Sgt. Nathan Borman told Action 2 News this is just one example that led to the slow no wake order.

"Essentially we're asking everybody on their boat to be traveling as slow as possible while still maintaining control of their boat. This is to prevent damage to any nearby structures. We are having issues with structures experiencing flooding as a result of wakes going through the area," Borman added.

Slagle says the water by her house actually went down a bit, but she still has plenty of sandbags in place.

What she doesn't need is a wake.

"I haven't seen any boats come through. I think probably they're waiting until they can get under the bridge, because they can't right now," said Slagle. "I think once the water goes back down, we'll probably see more people coming through."

Anyone who causes a wake faces a fine of $232.

The sheriff's department says they plan to have a presence out here on the water for the rest of this week.