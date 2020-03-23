Outagamie Co. D.A. now providing all services by mail, drop off options, or online

The Outagamie County District Attorney says the office will now be doing all public services through mail, drop off options or online while the public health emergency is in place.

According to a release sent Monday afternoon, public access to the office will be unavailable in order to keep community members and employees safe while they serve customers.

Officials say the office will be staffed, and will do all necessary court operations and hearings under the guidance of the state Supreme Court.

In addition, attorneys and staff will be available to take calls and e-mails from everyone during regular business hours.

Deputies will be at the front desk to help distribute any documents which need to be dropped off at the District Attorney's Office.

County officials say they'll monitor the impact of the coronavirus, and will announce when the office will re-open based off of information from the CDC, the state Department of Health Services as well as the county's public health department.