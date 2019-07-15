Outagamie County court tells young offenders to write apology letters

Outagamie County’s justice system uses many methods to try to rehabilitate offenders. One seemingly simple method found effective is saying sorry, especially when it comes to younger offenders.

“[In] juvenile cases, the focus is on rehabilitation,” said Assistant District Attorney Alex Johnson.

Johnson handles just about all of the juvenile cases in Outagamie County.

“I’d say between 60 and 70 percent of juvenile cases involve some aspect of an apology letter writing,” said Johnson.

Court ordered apology letters are typically issued in lower-impact cases: shop lifting, vandalism, simple assault, and similar offenses.

“It varies a lot from case to case depending on, really down to the identity of the individual juvenile whether we think this kid is going to benefit from this activity,” said Johnson.

“That’s a decision the social worker makes as a recommendation to court,” said Youth and Family Services Supervisor Scott Kornish.

“Sometimes the court will order it just on their own or the district attorneys will ask for it. But again, the whole process is we want that juvenile to learn from it, the effect they’re having on their victim.”

Kornish says making sure the juvenile fully faces their actions in the letter is key.

“Really have them get that idea that there was a victim, they impacted that person, this is how they impacted them, this is how you’re going to repair it,” said Kornish.

Even with social worker supervision of the process, there isn’t a guarantee every apology letter is completely genuine, but both Kornish and Johnson agree that it can be effective regardless.

“We can’t make them be apologetic,” said Kornish, "but what we can do is make sure they have an understanding of the impact they had on someone.”

“Writing an effective apology letter still forces them to think about what to say about what their victim’s perspective on it would’ve been,” said Johnson.

It doesn’t just benefit the offender, either.

“On the victim’s end, if they get that apology letter and it’s well-done and it’s meaningful I think that’s helpful to the victim,” said Kornish.

Not every letter actually gets sent depending on the victim’s wishes or other factors, but Kornish says they try to send as many as they can.

“Many times the kids are making poor decisions, they’re not thinking about the impact they have on others and that’s what we’re working with them on,” said Kornish.

There are several other restorative methods that can be used in juvenile cases, but a letter is considered a good step in that process.

“Make repairs, make it right,” said Kornish. “That they can also feel that ‘Okay, I made a mistake, I’ve corrected it, I can move on.’”

